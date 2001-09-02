Skinny House: Bathroom

From Health magazine

Still hungry after dinner? Have a soak. It can distract you, celebrity diet chef Bethenny Frankel says. Make your bath a spa zone with bath salts and a ridiculously plush robe. And light a green apple or peppermint candle: These scents suppress appetite, making you less likely to reach for a snack, says Alan Hirsch, MD, neurological director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation.

Two to try: Peppermint by Paddywax ($20) and Fresh Green Apple Candle by Burn Fresh ($35).

