Skinny House: Your Bed

Julie Taylor
October 03, 2010

nightstandFrom Health magazine
Set up a slim nightstand. Adding cucumbers to water isnt just a spalike touch, says Shelly Riehl David, luxury spa designer and owner of Riehl Designs. The veg­etable is a natural diuretic, so it can help eliminate bloat overnight.

Beat tomorrows cravings. Sleep deprivation can make you put on pounds by increasing the hormone ghrelin, which stimulates appetite, and decreasing leptin, which lets you know when youre full, according to the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort Study. Get better sleep by investing in high-thread-count sheets and top-quality pillows.

Spritz for better sleep. Lavender can help you sleep sounder, research says, so mist your pillow with lavender water before bed.

