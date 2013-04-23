Feed Your Face: Olive Oil

The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil dont just benefit you on the insidethey soften your skin, too. “Ancient Romans massaged olive oil into their skin,” Perricone says. “When used topically, olive oil results in smoother, more radiant skin.” Plus, consuming olive oil, a staple in the healthy Mediterranean diet, provides antioxidants to disarm free radicals and reduce inflammation. “Remember, inflammation is not just linked to diseaseits a major cause of wrinkling and sagging in the skin,” Perricone explains. In addition to working olive oil into your daily diet, apply as a lip gloss and skin soother, as needed. If you have dry skin, youll particularly benefit from topical application.
Smooth it on: Olive Oil Quencher
Dab a pea-size amount of extra-virgin olive oil on lips to hydrate a parched pucker; or use it on rough patches (think elbows and heels), as needed.
Eat it:
At dinner, drizzle a few tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil into a small bowl, and dip whole-grain bread in it to improve your skin from the inside out.