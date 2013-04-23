Feed Your Face: Pomegranates



“Pomegranates are one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits,” says Madelyn Fernstrom, PhD, founding director of the Weight Man­agement Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Research shows this fruits juice has more inflammation-fighting anti­oxi­dants than red wine or green tea.

Eat some fresh pomegranate (in season now through January). Or, use it in

the age-fighting scrub recipe below; apply once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells, suggests Cleo Londono, aesthetician and owner of Meta­mor­phosis Day Spa in New York City.

Scrub it on: Pomegranate Exfoliating Scrub

Cut off pomegranate crown, and score rind in sections, without cutting all the way through. Place in a bowl of water for 5–10 minutes. Break rind away from seeds, which will sink; strain seeds. In a food processor, combine 2 tablespoons seeds and 1 cup uncooked oatmeal. Transfer to bowl; stir in 2 tablespoons honey (an antiseptic) and 2 tablespoons buttermilk. Apply to face for a few minutes, then rinse. For rough patches (like elbows), add 3⁄4 cup turbinado sugar.

Eat it: Enjoy remaining pomegranate seeds (from recipe below) au naturel or with your favorite cheese.

