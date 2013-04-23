Feed Your Face: Pumpkin

Pumpkins orange hue is from carotenoids, wrinkle-fighting plant pigments that help neutralize free radicals in the skin, keeping them from damaging the cells that fast-forward aging. “Pumpkin is filled with vitamins C, E, and A, as well as powerful enzymes that help to cleanse the skin,” explains dermatologist Kenneth Beer, author of Palm Beach Perfect Skin. Plus, pumpkin has hydrating properties, Ionescu adds. Although the seeds make a great fiber-filled snack, you get the skin-saving antioxidants from the pulp. Eat and apply the facial below once a week, Ionescu says.

Smooth it on: Pumpkin Pudding Facial

In a food processor or blender, combine 2 cups canned pumpkin, 4 tablespoons low-fat vanilla yogurt, 4 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Coat face; leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse. “Its good for hydrating and softening skin,” Ionescu says.

Eat it: Make a sweeter pudding by adding these ingredients

to the recipe above: 2 tablespoons 1⁄3-less-fat cream cheese and 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract.