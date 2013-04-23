Feed Your Face: Green Tea



Curling up to a cup of green tea does a lot more than relax you. Green tea is filled with inflammation-fighting antioxidants, Perricone says. Whats more, research from Case Western Reserve University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows that drinking green tea may reduce your risk of skin cancer. (And when you add a generous squeeze of citrus juicelike lemon, lime, or orangethe teas antioxidants get a boost of staying power, so they remain in and benefit the body longer, rather than being digested quickly and having much of the goodness go down the drain, according to Purdue University researchers.)

Press it on: Easy Green Tea Eye Treatment

Chill damp tea bags in the fridge and put on eyes for 10–15 minutes. Green tea contains tannins, which act as an astringent when applied to skin and can help reduce puffiness, Perricone notes.

Drink it: Sip at least three big mugs of green tea every day for an antioxidant boost, Fernstrom says.

