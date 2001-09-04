How to Stop Stinky Shoes

Your favorite yoga or running shoes may not be your favorite for long if exercise leaves them malodorous. Here are our tips on how to staunch the stench:

Wear socks made pri­marily of thin wool (we like SmartWool, Tekosocks, and Darn Tough Vermont), which wick sweat but wont smell like other synthetics.

Add antimicrobial sock liners with carbon filters.

Remove sock liners after each outing and sprinkle a small amount of baking soda inside each shoe.

Wipe shoes clean with a damp cloth, and scrub with a toothbrush and gentle detergent. Never put them in the washer or dryer.

To dry, stuff with newspapers to retain shape.