Good for Your Sole: Foot Products



Turns out what's good for your face is definitely good for your feet. Think microdermabrasion, fillers, exfoliationeven purifying masks! Here are our picks for beautiful feet:

1. Perk up tired feet with The Body Shops Peppermint Purifying Foot Mask ($17). It contains clay to absorb toxins from your skin and make your feet superclean. Plus, this mask refreshes with peppermint oil.

2. Avon Foot Works Watermelon Exfoliating Foot Scrub ($3.99), made from watermelon-seed powder and extract, will leave your feet extrasoft and smelling delicious, too.

More from Our Guide to Happy Feet:

3. Soothe cracked heels (which can lead to infections, if not treated) with True Blue Spas Heel of Approval ($15; Bath and BodyWorks). It contains glycolic acid, which will help tackle any dead skin cells, and shea butter to provide deep-down moisture.

4. After a long day in heels, treat your feet to Dr. Weil for Origins The Way of the Bath Matcha Tea Soak ($45). With antioxidants and Japanese sea salts, its sure to refresh your feet. (It wont hurt your sanity, either.)

5. If your soles snag on the sheets when you slide into bed, buff away calluses and dry skin with the Artemis Woman Pedi-Buffer ($19.99), a pedicure “power tool” that uses a rotating tip made of aluminum oxide crystals.

6. Soak up some sweat (your feet produce about 1 cup of perspiration a day) with Earth Therapeutics Portable Clean + Cool Foot Wipes ($5.99 for 15 sheets), made with antibacterial tea tree oil and cooling mint.