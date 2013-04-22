Shape Your Arms: Spin Off Your Batwings

From Health magazine

Your favorite cardio routine may tone your legs, but what about your arms?

To banish those jiggly batwings from your upper arms, sign up for Kranking, the new class from Spinning creator Johnny G. Your arms do the pedaling on a Krankcycle, which helps firm up your triceps, biceps, shoulders, and back.

You may feel really pooped at first, but your endurance will increase quickly. Classes are offered at Club One Fitness locations around San Francisco, The Sports Club/LA in Boston, and Reebok Sports Club/NY in New York City, as well as at select gyms across the country. For a complete list of locations, go to www.krankcycle.com.

