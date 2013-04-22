How This New Mom Lost 75 Pounds

Before Now Pounds: 210 135 Size: 20 6

The great-arms trick she used

To tone her arms as she lost weight, Heather used small dumbbells to do basic moves such as biceps curls and triceps kickbacks. “Id rather use proper form and smaller weights than try to lift larger weights,” she says.

Heathers healthy drink

She always pours herself a tall glass of skim milk at dinner to get the nutritional benefits. “I know people say not to drink your calories, but I feel the milk is worth it,” Heather says.

A foolproof fridge

Heather buys fruit in bulk from a warehouse store so she always has something on hand for noshing.

Her gift: a day at the spa

To celebrate Heathers success and pamper her new bod, Spa Julianna in nearby Plymouth, Mich., gave her a custom package of treatments, including a relaxing sea soak and firming body wrap. Ahh!

