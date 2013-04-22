How This New Mom Lost 75 Pounds

From Health magazine
When Heather Lemanski got pregnant four years ago, she quit smokingand started eating. “I replaced my smoking dependency with food,” she says, explaining her 70-pound weight gain. After her daughter was born, Heather used “I just had a baby” as an excuse for her weight. Her turnaround came in the summer of 2006. “I had to buy my first size 20, and that was depressing,” she says.
Heather knew she wouldnt stick to drastic changes, so she tried a simple plan she felt she could live with: “I allowed myself to eat whatever I wanted but stayed around 2,000 calories a day,” she says. Heather lost three pounds in the first weekenough to motivate her to keep going. Over the next year, she cut her calories to 1,800 a day, started cycling, and built up to intense, short workouts. By summer 2007 Heather had lost 75 pounds.