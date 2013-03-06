Surprising New Uses for Honey



1. Hangover helper

Party too hard? Spoon a few tablespoons of honey on toast to feel better fast, says Audrey Halpern, MD, a headache specialist and neurologist in New York City. Honey is loaded with fructose, which speeds up the metabolism of alcohol.

2. Boo-boo mender

Honey has antibacterial properties and is proved to speed up healing, so treat minor scrapes, cuts, or burns to a touch of honey, says Joseph Kellerstein, a doctor of naturopathic medicine in Toronto; apply twice daily for best results.

3. Cough soother

For a nagging cough or scratchy throat that threatens to keep you or your kids up, try 2 teaspoons of honey. (Dont give it to babies under 1, though.) Honey coats the throat and helps thin mucus, says Ian M. Paul, MD, of Pennsylvania State University in Hershey.

4. Body polisher

You can get soft, smooth skin with this gentle, natural exfoliating body scrub, courtesy of Mii Amo spa in Sedona, Ariz.: Mix 1⁄4 cup honey, 3⁄4 cup raw sugar, and 1⁄4 cup olive oil; rub the mixture into wet skin, then rinse it off.