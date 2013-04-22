Body and Soul: Sunscreen for Wrinkle-Free Lips

You probably know you should wear sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30 every day to prevent wrinkle-causing sun damage and protect yourself from skin cancer. But did you know your lips are also vulnerable to sun damage? Theyre actually more susceptible to premature aging and cancer than the rest of your skin. “When skin cancer occurs on the lower lip it has the potential to be much more aggressive and metastasize to surrounding lymph nodes,” says Christine Brown, MD, a dermatologist on the medical staff at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas. Even more alarming is that less than one in four people are protecting their lips properly, according to a recent study.

Get more lip protection by applying a lip balm or a 30 SPF lip sunscreen every morning under your usual lipstick or gloss. Lip gloss alone is a big no-no, Dr. Brown says. “Youre actually increasing light penetration through the lip surface by applying something clear and shiny to them.” When to worry? See your dermatologist right away if you notice an area of your lips turning white or opaque, or if you have persistent peeling or flaking in one spot thats not helped by lip balm.

Top 10 Tricks for a Healthy Body and Soul



9 Secrets to a Healthier Heart

Groove to jazz, learn tai chi, and cut your risk of heart disease, the top cause of death among women in the U.S. Read more.

Heart Health Step-by-Step

Nearly a half-million women die of cardiovascular disease every year, but they dont have tothe condition is largely preventable and treatable. Heres how to reduce your lifestyle hazards as well as your medical and genetic risks.

Two Little Steps to Less Stress

When you are under stress, your breath is shallow. These tips will help you reduce your stress, get more oxygen to your brain, and reduce your risk for stress-related complications.

This Is Your Heart on Aspirin

It seems like such a simple way to stay healthy: Just pop an aspirin and worry a little less about keeling over from a heart attack or stroke. Research suggests that aspirin may be a wonder drug for many women who arent taking it. Heres how to know if you are one of them.

Why Women Should Worry More About Heart Attacks

More than 450,000 American women die from heart disease each year. Here's what you need to know now.