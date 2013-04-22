Body and Soul: Fight Cancer with Veggies

You know that some people are more genetically prone to getting breast cancer than others.

But did you know that eating broccoli and cauliflower might reduce your risk of breast cancer if you carry a certain genetic sensitivity? In a recent study performed in China, women who were genetically inclined to get breast cancer lowered their risks by about 50% through eating a diet rich in cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, etc.) “These vegetables are the major source of some chemicals thought to be important for cancer protection,” says study author Jay Fowke, PhD, assistant professor of medicine and cancer epidemiologist at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. “Since this gene is not something you can go out and easily get screened for, the take-home message for all women right now is just that eating these vegetables is good for everyday health.”

Be nice to your breasts by eating cruciferous veggies raw; thats the best bet to get the most benefits from them, Fowke says. Youll still get some of the good stuff if you cook them, too. Heather Bauer, RD, author of The Wall Street Diet suggests making Cauliflower “Mashed Potatoes”: Steam a head of cauliflower (about six cups) for 11 minutes, drain it, then put it in a food processor with 31⁄2 ounces 2% fat Greek yogurt; add salt, black pepper, and minced garlic to taste, and top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Top 10 Tricks for a Healthy Body and Soul



9 Secrets to a Healthier Heart

Groove to jazz, learn tai chi, and cut your risk of heart disease, the top cause of death among women in the U.S.





Heart Health Step-by-Step

Nearly a half-million women die of cardiovascular disease every year, but they dont have tothe condition is largely preventable and treatable. Heres how to reduce your lifestyle hazards as well as your medical and genetic risks.

Two Little Steps to Less Stress

When you are under stress, your breath is shallow. These tips will help you reduce your stress, get more oxygen to your brain, and reduce your risk for stress-related complications.

This Is Your Heart on Aspirin

It seems like such a simple way to stay healthy: Just pop an aspirin and worry a little less about keeling over from a heart attack or stroke. Research suggests that aspirin may be a wonder drug for many women who arent taking it. Heres how to know if you are one of them.

Why Women Should Worry More About Heart Attacks

More than 450,000 American women die from heart disease each year. Here's what you need to know now.