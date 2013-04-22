Body and Soul: Fruit That Fights Belly Fat

Belly fat can hurt your health. A waistline larger than 35 inches can raise your risk of metabolic syndromea combo of high blood pressure, high triglycerides, high cholesterol, and high blood sugarthat can up your chances of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Try an apple a daypeople who eat apples significantly reduce their risks. A recent study by the NHANES found that apple eaters have smaller waistlines with less belly fat, lower blood pressure, and a 27% lower chance of being diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. They also had significantly reduced C-reactive protein (CRP) levels; high CRP is linked to heart disease.

Here's your get-more-apples plan. Change up how you get your one a day. Mix chopped apples into your chicken salad, saute apples as a side dish for chicken breasts or pork loin, substitute applesauce for half the oil or butter when baking, or whip up a salad dressing or marinade with apple juice. Another trick: Put dried apples in your oatmeal to add sweetness and nutrients to your a.m. meal.

By Allison Avery

