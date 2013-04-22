Body and Soul: Good-for-You Iodine

Did you know iodine intake has dropped approximately 50% in the past 20 years? Blame that decrease on popular “designer” salt blends and kosher and sea salts that usually dont contain iodine. In fact, a recent study found that more than half of iodized table salts didnt meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations recommendations for iodine levels. Thats a big deal, says Robert Utiger, PhD, an endocrinologist with the Harvard Institutes of Medicine, because “iodine is an essential component of thyroid hormone.”

Some experts think that adding more iodine to your diet can help boost a sluggish metabolism, but Utiger is most concerned about iodine levels in pregnant and nursing women. “A deficiency in the mother can cause impairment in physical and mental development in the fetus,” he says. The number of pregnant women with dangerously low iodine levels jumped from less than 1% to 7% in the past 30 years, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

Here's your get more iodine plan. Start by looking for a prenatal vitamin that contains iodine if youre pregnant. For everyone else: Have some sushiboth seafood and seaweed are great sources of iodine.

Not a seafood lover? Try a glass of milk.

Top 10 Tricks for a Healthy Body and Soul



9 Secrets to a Healthier Heart

Groove to jazz, learn tai chi, and cut your risk of heart disease, the top cause of death among women in the U.S. Read more.

Heart Health Step-by-Step

Nearly a half-million women die of cardiovascular disease every year, but they dont have tothe condition is largely preventable and treatable. Heres how to reduce your lifestyle hazards as well as your medical and genetic risks.

Two Little Steps to Less Stress

When you are under stress, your breath is shallow. These tips will help you reduce your stress, get more oxygen to your brain, and reduce your risk for stress-related complications.

This Is Your Heart on Aspirin

It seems like such a simple way to stay healthy: Just pop an aspirin and worry a little less about keeling over from a heart attack or stroke. Research suggests that aspirin may be a wonder drug for many women who arent taking it. Heres how to know if you are one of them.

Why Women Should Worry More About Heart Attacks

More than 450,000 American women die from heart disease each year. Here's what you need to know now.