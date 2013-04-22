The New Way to Go Natural: Kim Rider

Kimberly Rider, author of The Healthy Home Workbook: Easy Steps for Ecofriendly Living, and owner of Kimberly Rider Interiors and AtmospheraHome.com.

“Accessories, like All-Day Wabi Sabi Mugs (set of four, $45; VivaTerra.com ), are a great way to support companies that sell fair-trade products. I cant resist things that are imperfect and show the hand of the maker.”“Furnishings can contain chemical finishes that give off gas. But Cisco Brothers pieces feature natural fabrics, cushions, and responsibly harvested woods. I love the versatility of the Davenport Ottoman ($1,500; CiscoBrothers.com for stores) from their Harmony Collection. Add a tray, and you can serve tea on it.”“Paint is one of the biggest indoor pollutants, but Zero-VOC (volatile organic compound) formulas can clear the air. I take it a step further with YOLO Colorhouse Paints (shown in Water 01, $39.95 a gallon; YoloColorhouse.com ), which are inspired by natures pallette.”“Bedding is one of the most important places to choose natural, as your immune system repairs itself while you sleep. I love that this beddingAnna Sova Eco-Silk Sensuous Silk Neutrals (prices vary; Annasova.com )is ecofriendly and has color!”