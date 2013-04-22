The New Way to Go Natural: Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington, host and designer on the ABC series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Inspiring storage
“The Inmodern Surfin Magazine Rack ($60; 2modern.com) is such a cool piece. I cant help but think of the ocean and surfing when I see it.”
Eco seat
“The natural texture of the Becca Stool by Modern Bamboo ($490; Vivavi.com) is so beautiful and versatile that you can use it in pretty much any room. I like it in the living room for seating, in the bathroom to hold a pile of fresh towels, or in the media room to store stereo equipment.”
Soothing plants
“I love the simplicity of a bamboo plant in a glass vase with zen rocks (at plant retailers nationwide). Theyre so low-maintenance and resilient.”
Back to "The New Way to Go Natural"