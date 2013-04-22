America's Healthiest Spas: Across the Border

By Elena Rover

These two spas arent technically in the U.S., but our experts deemed them outstanding enough for honorable mention. Bonus: Theyre both excellent values.

Mexico: Rancho la Puerta

Tecate, Baja

This spa is great for serious fitness buffs (the hiking is legendary) who seek major de-stressing and flavorful organic food, grown on the premises.

Cost: $2,795 and up per week per person, double occupancy.

Canada: Spa Eastman

Eastman, Quebec

At this laid-back spot with gorgeous mountain views youll find a naturopathic health focus and plenty of inspiration in the hiking and ski trails.

Cost: $1,185 and up per week per person, double occupancy, all-inclusive.

