America's Healthiest Spas: Across the Border

These two spas arent technically in the U.S., but our experts deemed them outstanding enough for honorable mention. Bonus: Theyre both excellent values.
Mexico: Rancho la Puerta
Tecate, Baja
www.rancholapuerta.com
This spa is great for serious fitness buffs (the hiking is legendary) who seek major de-stressing and flavorful organic food, grown on the premises.
Cost: $2,795 and up per week per person, double occupancy.
Canada: Spa Eastman
Eastman, Quebec
www.spa-eastman.com
At this laid-back spot with gorgeous mountain views youll find a naturopathic health focus and plenty of inspiration in the hiking and ski trails.
Cost: $1,185 and up per week per person, double occupancy, all-inclusive.
