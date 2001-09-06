America's Healthiest Spas: Meet Our Expert Panel

September 06, 2001

From Health magazine
Mary Ann Bauman, MD, author of Fight Fatigue: Six Simple Steps to Maximize Your Energy

Jonny Bowden, PhD, board-certified nutritionist in Woodland Hills, Calif., and author of The Healthiest Meals on Earth
Doris Day, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City and author of Forget the Facelift
Alice Domar, PhD, executive director of the Domar Center for Mind/Body Health in Boston
Melisse Gelula, editor-in-chief of Luxury SpaFinder Interactive, an online spa magazine
Jo Hannafin, MD, ortho­pedic director, Womens Sports Medicine Center, Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City

