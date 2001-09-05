Escape the Gym: Outdoor Alternatives for Your Routine

Health.com
September 05, 2001

If youre like us, you dread being stuck inside when spring hits but dont want to give up your favorite cardio class. Good news: Gyms across the country are now offering outdoor versions of those very classes. Heres a sampling. (Check with your local gym to see what solutions they have for your spring feverand dont forget your sunscreen.)

 
If you like … Spinning class

Then youll love … Sunday ride

Enjoy the scenery on a bike that actually moves. The 90-minute ride combines hills and flats, and increases in mileage each week. Details: Equinox, California; 310-289-1900 or equinoxfitness.com

 
If you like … Yoga or Pilates

Then youll love … Yogalates on the sundeck

Practice a true sun salutation with this one-hour mix of yoga and Pilates. Details: New York Health and Racquet Club (57th Street and Park Avenue locations); 800-472-2378 or nyhrc.com

 
If you like … Sculpting class

Then youll love … Practice outdoors

Boost your strength and endurance with 60 minutes of squats, push-ups, sit-ups, and cardio drills. Details: Equinox, New York (212-774-6373) and Chicago (312-254-2500) locations; equinoxfitness.com

 
If you like … Treadmill class
Then youll love … Trotting

This hour-long outdoor running class includes intervals of sprints, slow walks, and everything in between. Details: Crunch Fitness, Chicago; 888-227-8624

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up