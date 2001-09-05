Escape the Gym: Outdoor Alternatives for Your Routine

If youre like us, you dread being stuck inside when spring hits but dont want to give up your favorite cardio class. Good news: Gyms across the country are now offering outdoor versions of those very classes. Heres a sampling. (Check with your local gym to see what solutions they have for your spring feverand dont forget your sunscreen.)

If you like …

Then youll love … Sunday ride

Enjoy the scenery on a bike that actually moves. The 90-minute ride combines hills and flats, and increases in mileage each week. Details: Equinox, California; 310-289-1900 or equinoxfitness.com

If you like …

Then youll love … Yogalates on the sundeck

Practice a true sun salutation with this one-hour mix of yoga and Pilates. Details: New York Health and Racquet Club (57th Street and Park Avenue locations); 800-472-2378 or nyhrc.com

If you like …

Then youll love … Practice outdoors

Boost your strength and endurance with 60 minutes of squats, push-ups, sit-ups, and cardio drills. Details: Equinox, New York (212-774-6373) and Chicago (312-254-2500) locations; equinoxfitness.com

If you like …Then youll love …

This hour-long outdoor running class includes intervals of sprints, slow walks, and everything in between. Details: Crunch Fitness, Chicago; 888-227-8624