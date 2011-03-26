The Best Makeup for Summer

From Health magazine
Lose your base
Streamline your routineand cosmetics caseby trading your usual lotion, base, and sunscreen for a single tube of tinted moisturizer. Pick one rich in SPF and antioxidants, which do damage control, such as Murad Oil-Free Sunblock SPF 15 Sheer Tint ($25).
Discover mineral powder
Should you need a smidgen more coverage than a tinted moisturizer offers, dust a loose mineral powder like Almay Pure Blends Mineral Makeup ($12.49) over your T-zone. “It can help veil imperfections without turning greasy in the heat,” says Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist for Clarins.
Tame shine
Pressed powders are too heavy during warm-weather months, says Alison Raffaele, founder and creative director of Alison Raffaele Cosmetics. Start the day with a thin layer of mattifying gel like OC Eight ($40).
Get a subtle flush
Switch from a powder blush to one of the latest streak-proof gels or mousses. These formulas are easy to apply with fingertips and offer a just-right wash of color. “Theyre sheer, and they let the skin show through, which creates a delicate flush,” Raffaele says. Benefit Posietint ($28) is one of our favorites because the pretty poppy hue can be used on lips, too.
Summerize your eye shadow
Swap powder eye shadows, which crinkle and fade in the heat, for wet-to-dry formulas that “go on sheer and dont budge all day,” Barose says. Universally flattering gold and bronze hues are as easy to wear as browns and beiges but offer a warmer, more modern sheen. We love Becca Eye Tint (shown in Gilt, $24).
Or, skip shadow altogether
Ditch your black mascara for one of the new, splashy aquamarine or seafoam shades, which are far less glaring than their ultraelectric predecessors. Our pick: Clarins Wonder Waterproof Mascara (shown in Wonder Mint, $23.50).
Go glossy
Retire precision lip pencils and satin-finish bullets, and opt for see-through multitasking glosses and balms instead. Infused with moisturizers and sunscreen, fruit-inspired shades look tasteful on all skin tones. Try Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster SPF 15 Lip Gloss (shown in Brightening Cherry, $25).