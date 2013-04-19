Fight the Frizzies: Mousse and Shine Spray

Francesco MostoFrom Health magazine

Curl power

Whether youre looking to rein in free-spirited curls or breathe life into droopy ones, moisturizing Redken Fresh Curls Spring Mousse ($14.95 at salons) keeps hair looking fresh (and naturally lively) all day long.

Francesco MostoIts a fact: Summer brings out the worst in hair. But you can keep poofiness at bay by using a lightweight, nongreasy shine spray that wont weigh down strands. One to try: Tresemme No-Frizz Shine Spray ($3.99; drugstores and retailers).