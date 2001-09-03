Build Calorie-Torching Muscle-Fast!

Biggest Loser trainer Kim Lyons shows you how, with this 15-minute full-body workout. Do these moves 3 to 5 times a week.

Uptown Arms A

for shoulders and triceps

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and legs slightly bent, holding a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand (palms facing each other) in front of your thighs. Keep your arms straight (dont lock your elbows) and slowly raise them until your hands are overhead, with upper arms close to your ears.

Bend your arms and lower your hands behind your head until the weights touch your shoulders. Straighten your arms, then lower them to your thighs to complete the rep. Work up to 15 reps.

Trainer tip: Do these moves as a circuitdo one set of each move, then go to the next move. Repeat 2 to 3 times.



for hips, legs, and butt

Stand with your feet slightly more than shoulder-width apart and knees and toes turned out. With hands on your hips and feet flat on the floor, slowly squat, making sure your knees dont go past your toes and keeping your back straight.



When your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor, pause and lift your heels. Slowly lower your heels and return to standing to complete the rep. Work up to 25 reps.

Trainer tip: Hold on to a chair for balance if you need to.



for chest, shoulders, core, and buttLie on your stomach with your hands and forearms on a mat, elbows beneath your shoulders, legs extended, and toes tucked. Tighten your abs and butt and lift your body until it makes a straight line from your head to your heels (dont let your hips sag).Keeping your torso stable, lift your right leg off the floor, then lower it. Lift and lower opposite leg. Continue to alternate leg lifts; work up to a total of 2 minutes (start with 30 seconds if you are a beginner).

Trainer tip: If you need a break, just lower your knees and rest for a moment.