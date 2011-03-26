Summertime Beach Essentials

From Health magazine
A wide-brimmed hat
The Marsella in Bora Bora Mix by Helen Kaminski ($235) is made of raffia and trimmed with wire, so you can create the shape that best suitsand shadesyou.
Spray-on sunblock
Quickly hit every hard-to-reach spot with Banana Boat Quik Dri Sport Body & Scalp Broad Spectrum Sunblock ($8.99; drugstores).
Après-sun stuff
Soothe and rejuvenate summer skin with The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Moisture Lotion SPF 15 ($16).
Glare-proof shades
Invest in good sunglasses like Oakley Script ($150), which are available in prescription strength, to shield your delicate eye area and prevent squinting, which causes wrinkles.
Natural lip saver
The 100 percent–natural Burts Bees Res-Q Lip Balm SPF 15 ($3.99) uses the mineral titanium dioxide (a physical sunscreen) to deflect bad-news UVA and UVB rays.