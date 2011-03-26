Summertime Beach Essentials

From Health magazine

A wide-brimmed hat

The Marsella in Bora Bora Mix by Helen Kaminski ($235) is made of raffia and trimmed with wire, so you can create the shape that best suitsand shadesyou.

Spray-on sunblock

Quickly hit every hard-to-reach spot with Banana Boat Quik Dri Sport Body & Scalp Broad Spectrum Sunblock ($8.99; drugstores).

Après-sun stuff

Soothe and rejuvenate summer skin with The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Moisture Lotion SPF 15 ($16).

Glare-proof shades

Invest in good sunglasses like Oakley Script ($150), which are available in prescription strength, to shield your delicate eye area and prevent squinting, which causes wrinkles.

Natural lip saver

The 100 percent–natural Burts Bees Res-Q Lip Balm SPF 15 ($3.99) uses the mineral titanium dioxide (a physical sunscreen) to deflect bad-news UVA and UVB rays.