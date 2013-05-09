Surprising New Uses for Beer

Istockphoto
Susan Hall
May 09, 2013

tkIstockphotoFrom Health magazine
Health helper
The grains used to make beer contain silicon, which boosts bone density, says Katherine Tucker, PhD, a senior scientist at Tufts University. Dark beer also contains antioxidants that reduce your risk of heart disease. Enjoy up to one glass a day.

Sole soother
The yeast in beer softens weary, callused feet. Try this treatment from Milk + Honey Spa in Austin, Texas. Pour 1 bottle of lager into a tub of warm water, and soak 10 minutes. Massage 1 cup Epsom salt and the juice of 1 lime onto feet and legs. Rinse and relax.

Cooks companion
When braising meats, try adding 1 inch of brown ale (such as Newcastle) to the pan. Beer tenderizes the meat and adds great flavor, says Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, Healths senior food and nutrition editor.

Garden aid
Slugs eating your veggies? Set a beer trap, says Felder Rushing, author of Passalong Plants. Fill a container with beer, cut a small hole in the lid, and bury it in your garden; lid should be flush with the ground. Slugs, drawn to the hops, will fall in.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up