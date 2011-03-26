Get Gorgeous Legs: Fake Flawless Legs

From Health magazine

Minor skin imperfections are a lot less noticeable on sun-kissed legs. Her are our favorite ways to glow.

LORAC TANtalizer Award Show Glow

($32; www.sephora.com)

This mousse has caffeine, which has been shown to temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Dermablend Leg & Body Cover

($25; www.dermablend.com)

An old standby has been updated with a lighter, longer-wearing formula and SPF 15.

Monoï Body Glow II

($59; www.narscosmetics.com)

Infused with coconut extract, this body oil moisturizes and leaves skin shimmering.

Clarins Sheer BronzeTinted Self Tanner for Legs

($30; www.us.clarins.com)

You get an instant hint of glow, then the color darkens over time.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

($12.95; drugstores)

This easy-to-use spray gives a natural-looking tan and fades age spotsthanks to vitamin K.