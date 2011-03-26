Get Gorgeous Legs: Fake Flawless Legs

Samantha Holm
March 26, 2011

From Health magazine

Minor skin imperfections are a lot less noticeable on sun-kissed legs. Her are our favorite ways to glow.

LORAC TANtalizer Award Show Glow
($32; www.sephora.com)
This mousse has caffeine, which has been shown to temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite.

 

Dermablend Leg & Body Cover
($25; www.dermablend.com)
An old standby has been updated with a lighter, longer-wearing formula and SPF 15.

 

Monoï Body Glow II
($59; www.narscosmetics.com)
Infused with coconut extract, this body oil moisturizes and leaves skin shimmering.

 

Clarins Sheer BronzeTinted Self Tanner for Legs
($30; www.us.clarins.com)
You get an instant hint of glow, then the color darkens over time.

 

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs
($12.95; drugstores)
This easy-to-use spray gives a natural-looking tan and fades age spotsthanks to vitamin K.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up