Get Gorgeous Legs: Fake Flawless Legs

From Health magazine
Minor skin imperfections are a lot less noticeable on sun-kissed legs. Her are our favorite ways to glow.
LORAC TANtalizer Award Show Glow
($32; www.sephora.com)
This mousse has caffeine, which has been shown to temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite.
Dermablend Leg & Body Cover
($25; www.dermablend.com)
An old standby has been updated with a lighter, longer-wearing formula and SPF 15.
Monoï Body Glow II
($59; www.narscosmetics.com)
Infused with coconut extract, this body oil moisturizes and leaves skin shimmering.
Clarins Sheer BronzeTinted Self Tanner for Legs
($30; www.us.clarins.com)
You get an instant hint of glow, then the color darkens over time.
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs
($12.95; drugstores)
This easy-to-use spray gives a natural-looking tan and fades age spotsthanks to vitamin K.