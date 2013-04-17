Sports Bras for Real Curves: Adidas Simia Wired Bra

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next
$40; www.adidas.com
With help from an underwire and wide adjustable straps, this bra handles anything up to medium-impact like a Spinning or ballet class.
As comfortable as your everyday bra but with more wicking powermesh weave on the back acts like an air conditioner while you sweat.
Pretty basic. Our testers loved the way encapsulated cups lift and separate for a great look under a workout top.
32 to 38A, B, and C
Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.