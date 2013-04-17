Sports Bras for Real Curves: Enell Sport Bra

By Beth Dreher

From Health magazine

Details:

$60; www.enell.com

Support:

Above average, thanks to the superclose fit and 11 hook-and-eyes in front.

Comfort:

Extreme compression and dense polyester-spandex material combine for poor sweat-wicking and next to no breathability. Plus, the superwide straps arent adjustable.

Looks:

Ugh. Fabric nearly up to your collarbone and shininess that recalls an 80s prom gown.

Sizes:

32C to 50DDD

Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.

