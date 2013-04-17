Sports Bras for Real Curves: Moving Comfort Fiona

Beth Dreher
April 17, 2013

Previous 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

Details:
$44; www.movingcomfort.com

Support:
Combo of polyester-spandex material and hook-and-eye closures in back hold up well for low- and medium-impact activities like Pilates and cycling.

Comfort:
Wicks sweat nicely and breathes well. Testers loved the easily adjustable (Velcro in front) wide straps but complained about the straps uncomfortable seams.

Looks:
Bland, basic styling; no breast separation.

Sizes:
34C to 44DDD

Download our handy chart comparing the six bras we tested.

Previous 1 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 Next

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up