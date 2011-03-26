Surprising Skin-Smoother: Grapes

From Health magazine

The tiny seeds in grapes are packed with wrinkle-fighting antioxidants and super-softening oils. No wonder the fruit is turning up in so many cutting-edge skin-care products.

Guilty pleasure

A grapeseed-based oil that contains flecks of (real!) gold? Linden Leaves Gold Oil ($42.95) makes you feel rich all over.

Lavish lather

The subtly scented LOccitane Grape Shower Oil ($22) transforms into a foam that cleanses and moisturizes.

Soap-free suds

Dont let the mousse-like texture of Caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser ($26) fool you. This gentle, purify­ing cleanser is free of irritating soap, making it perfect for the sensitive set.

Happy hour

Finally, a cocktail that makes you look rested. Natures Gate Have a Vine Day Chardonnay Hydrator for Daytime ($24.95) packs potent antioxidants to lift and smooth your skin.

A natural pick-me-up

Instantly revive your complexion with a spritz of Juice Beauty Hydrating Mist ($22), an organic blend of soothing white and red grape juices.

Soft touch

Wave good-bye to dry, cracked hands with Burts Bees Thoroughly Therapeutic Honey and Grapeseed Oil Hand Creme ($10).

Mood-boosting moisture

The tangy scent of Origins Gloomaway Grapefruit Body Souffle ($27.50) revitalizes your senses, while grapeseed and apricot-kernel oils soften your skin.