Boost Your Bottom Line

If your butt and thighs have room for improvement (and whose dont?), youre in luck: Instructor Taj Harriss butt-blasting, thigh-toning workoutbased on her Rock Bottom class at Crunch New Yorkwill give you great results fast. Do this 15-minute routine two to three times a week, and your bottom half will look better in just three weeks.

Cross-Leg Bridge

Lie down on your back with legs bent and hands and feet flat on a mat. Place your left ankle on your right knee. Keeping your right foot flat, raise your hips and squeeze your butt muscles. Gently lower your butt to the mat, then repeat. Do 15 reps with your right leg, then switch sides; thats 1 set. Do 3 sets, resting 30 seconds between sets.

Trainer tip: To keep the pressure off your knee, keep your lifted foot flexed, pulling toes toward your knee.

Side Squats

Stand with feet hip-width apart and legs slightly bent. Clasp hands together at shoulder level and lift right knee as if youre marching.

Keeping left leg straight, step about 3 feet to the right and slightly bend right leg. At the same time, move arms into “running” position (right arm back, left arm forward). Push up with right leg and return to knee-up position. Do 20 reps with right leg, then switch sides and repeat with left leg; thats 1 set. Do 3 sets.

Trainer tip: To best work your butt and hips, keep your standing leg straight.

Side Taps

A. Lie on your right side on a mat, supporting your head with your right hand; place your left hand on the mat in front of you for balance. Keeping your right leg on the mat, bend it to 90 degrees so that your foot is behind you. Straighten your left leg and use your outer-thigh muscles to lift it to hip height.

B. Keeping your left leg straight, gently swing it forward and tap the ground in front of you with your foot. Then swing it backward and tap the ground behind you to complete 1 rep. Do 30 reps with your left leg, then switch sides and do 30 reps with your right leg; thats 1 set. Do 3 sets.

Trainer tip: Keep your movement controlled, trying not to rock back and forth as you move your leg.



3-Point Stance

Standing with feet together and both knees slightly bent, lean over from your hips and place your fingertips on the ground in front of you. Shift your weight to your right leg and extend your left leg behind you to hip height, toes pointed down. Lift your left leg slightly higher, then raise your torso and lower your leg, tapping your left toe on the ground just behind your right foot. Do 20 reps with your left leg, then switch sides and repeat with your right leg; thats 1 set. Do 3 sets, resting 30 seconds between sets.

Trainer tip: If you have trouble touching the ground, do the move in front of a step or yoga block so you dont have to bend over as far.