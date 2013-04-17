Fit at Any Age: Your 40s Strength Workout

One-Legged Dead Lift
for hamstrings, butt, abs, lower back
Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in. Step your left foot back so your toes are just touching the floor. Tilt forward at your hips so the weights hang toward the floor, with your back parallel to the floor and left foot raised to hip height; return to starting position. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Balancing Biceps Curls
for biceps, abs, legs
Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in, and left knee raised to hip height. Bend your elbows (but dont move them forward or back) and bring the weights up to your shoulders; lower your hands to complete the rep. Do 8 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
Bent-Arm Lateral Raises
for quads, abs, shoulders
Sit on an exercise ball with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with arms down by your sides, elbows bent, and palms facing in. Lift your left foot 2 inches off the floor. Then lift your elbows so the weights are at shoulder height, and slowly lower them back down. Do 8 reps, switch legs, and repeat.
Push-Ups on Ball
for triceps, abs
Rest your torso on an exercise ball and walk your hands forward on the floor so your body is in plank position, with your shins on top of the ball and hands on the floor below your shoulders. Slowly bend elbows back, lowering your chest toward the floor in a push-up, then straighten your arms. Do 8 reps.
