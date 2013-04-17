Keep Your Breasts Healthy: 4 Healthy Tips for Every Year

Dont be a yo-yo dieter

Every time you gain then lose weight, you get stretch marks around your breasts that are hard to get rid of, says Shirley Archer, a health-and-fitness educator at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Map out a family-health history

Even if you dont have breast cancer in your immediate family (See: "Do you have breast cancer in your family?"), you may still be at risk if you have first-degree relatives with other hormonally driven cancers, like prostate or ovarian cancer, which are also linked to the BRCA 1 or 2 genes, says Julia Smith, MD, director of the New York University Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention program.

Move a little more

No time to exercise? Research shows walking just 10 minutes a day starts slashing your breast-cancer risk. A 2005 University of Southern California study found that women who exercised just 1.3 hours a week lowered their chances of developing the disease by 20 percent.

