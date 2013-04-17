Keep Your Breasts Healthy: Beautiful Decolletage in Your 30s, 40s, and 50s

As part of our feature on www.amazon.com), which contains nicotinic acid, a substance proven to reduce age spots and discoloration, Jaliman says.

40s

Your concern: vertical wrinkles up and down your chest.

Beat back the clock: Talk to your derm about collagen-stimulating lasers. Recently developed ones like the Genesis or Medlite actually stimulate skin to make new collagen, which makes the chest appear more plumped up. Most women need three to six treatments, costing about $400 each (results usually last three to five years).

50s

Years of sun exposure can leave your skin with a crepe-y look.

Beat back the clock: At-home or in-office glycolic peels will stimulate collagen production. A Photosome-based treatment will repair damage; try Remergent DNA Repair Formula ($125; available through dermatologists). And OTC products with hyaluronic acid, which retains moisture, will improve your skins appearance temporarily.

