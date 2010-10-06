DIY Non-Toxic Home Cleaners

Here are eco-friendly cleaning productsadapted from recipes in Better Basics for the Home: Simple Solutions for Less Toxic Living by Annie Berthold-Bond.

Window Cleaner: Mix equal parts white vinegar (a natural disinfectant/deodorizer that reduces bacteria, mold, and germs) and water in a spray bottle.

Scouring Powder: Make a paste of baking soda and nontoxic dish soap (about 1 to 1 ratio, use less than you think youll need, it makes a lot; add water, if needed, to thin).

Wood Cleaner: Mix equal parts water and vinegar, plus a few drops of olive oil. Add essential oils for fragrance if you want. You can also add a small amount of nontoxic dish soap if needed.

Bleach: For laundry, add lemon juice (another natural disinfectant), borax, washing soda, or hydrogen peroxide to the rinse cycle. For general disinfecting, use nontoxic soap and/or white vinegar. Certain essential oils (including tea tree, lavender, orange, and eucalyptus) are antiseptic and can be added to water in a spray bottle to make all-purpose cleaners.

