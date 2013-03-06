Get Fit in 3 Days a Week

You dont have to run every day to burn major calories with Jenny Hadfield's workout. Do each of these once a week, resting at least a day in between.

Run 1: Pick up speed

Warm up with a slow jog for 10–15 minutes, then repeat this pattern 3–4 times: 2 minutes at a hard effort followed by 4 minutes easy running or walking to recover. Finish with a 10-minute jog or walk to cool down.

Run 2: Add hills

First, jog for 10 minutes to warm up. Then run a hilly course outdoors (or, if you live in a flat area, hit the treadmill at an incline of 2–4 percent) for 20 minutes. Choose hills that take 3–4 minutes to run up, and focus on your form: Shorten your stride, pump your arms, and dont let your upper body slump. Afterward, jog or walk for 10 minutes to cool down.

Run 3: Go long

During the first week, run at a slow, conversational pace for 40 minutes. Add 5 minutes to the run each week until you reach 60 minutes. If youre new to running, power walk for two minutes every 5–8 minutes to increase your distance comfortably with less risk of injury.