Want a Shapely Butt? Try This Simple Pose

From Health magazine

Want to look better from the back? The Warrior 2 pose is the best way to tone your rear. Because you hold the pose for several breaths, the muscles in your butt, hips, and thighs work even harder than they would in a typical lunge, so youll see results in just three weeks. To get the best results, do this pose up to three times per side, four times a week.

How to do it

Stand with your feet 4 to 5 feet apart, and turn your right foot out to a 45-degree angle. Press down with the outside of your left foot and raise your hands and arms out to the side to shoulder level. Inhale, then exhale while bending your right leg until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Dont let your knee go past your toes. Keeping your left foot on the mat, belly lifted, and shoulders relaxed, look toward the right over your fingertips. Hold for five to 15 breaths, then straighten the front leg and return to starting position; repeat on the opposite side.