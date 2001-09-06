How Much Radiation Are You Getting?

September 06, 2001

We absorb radiation from a variety of sources. How much is too much? Experts say 3 mSv per year is probably OK for most of us; 20 mSv for those who must have medical tests.

RADIATION
AMOUNT*
CT scan, full body
10–12 mSv
CT scan, chest or pelvis
4–8 mSv
Natural background radiation (from sunlight, radon gas, etc.) from living in high-altitude cities (e.g., Denver, Salt Lake City)
6 mSv (per year)
Natural background radiation from living at sea level (e.g., Chicago)
3 mSv (per year)
Mammogram
1–2 mSv
High-mileage frequent flying (100,000–450,000 miles per year)
1–6.7 mSv
X-ray of chest (or ankle to look for broken bones)
0.1–0.6 mSv
DEXA (bone-density) scan
0.01–0.05 mSv
Dental X-ray (bitewing)
0.02 mSv
Single airplane flight, coast-to-coast
0.01–0.03 mSv

*mSv=millisievert, the scientific unit of measurement for radiation dose. At high levels, radiation can mutate the structure (genetic components) of a body's dividing or reproducing cells and increase cancer risks. Sources: American College of Radiology; Radiological Society of North America; American Association of Physical Medicine; The New England Journal of Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, Cancer Center.

