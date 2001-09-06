How Much Radiation Are You Getting?

We absorb radiation from a variety of sources. How much is too much? Experts say 3 mSv per year is probably OK for most of us; 20 mSv for those who must have medical tests.
|RADIATION
AMOUNT*
|CT scan, full body
10–12 mSv
|CT scan, chest or pelvis
4–8 mSv
|Natural background radiation (from sunlight, radon gas, etc.) from living in high-altitude cities (e.g., Denver, Salt Lake City)
6 mSv (per year)
|Natural background radiation from living at sea level (e.g., Chicago)
3 mSv (per year)
|Mammogram
1–2 mSv
|High-mileage frequent flying (100,000–450,000 miles per year)
1–6.7 mSv
|X-ray of chest (or ankle to look for broken bones)
0.1–0.6 mSv
|DEXA (bone-density) scan
0.01–0.05 mSv
|Dental X-ray (bitewing)
0.02 mSv
|Single airplane flight, coast-to-coast
0.01–0.03 mSv