Run a Marathon

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Whether you're tackling your first marathon or running your tenth, these training programs can help you get in shape and succeed in just 20 weeks. Healths Girls Gotta Move Running Coach Jenny Hadfield developed the plans to help safely guide and motivate you to the finish line.

Before you start, select a realistic plan. Find which program matches your current running or run-walking activity. Start with where you are now, rather than where you want to be.

You can determine which program fits your needs by answering the following questions.

• Is this my first marathon?

• Do I have any injuries or am I prone to injuries?

• What have I been doing the past 6-8 months for activity?

• How much time can I commit to training and preparation?

The following are guidelines for selecting a safe and effective training program this season. Make sure you consult with your physician prior to engaging in any training program or beginning your preparation for the marathon.

For other great training programs, see Coach Jenny Hadfields web site.

Run-Walk MarathonMarathon Plan for BeginnersMarathon Plan for IntermediatesAdvanced Marathon Plan