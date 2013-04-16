Run a Marathon: Intermediate Marathon Training Plan

From Health magazineThis program is a step up in mileage and intensity from the Beginner Program and geared towards runners who have completed a marathon and want to improve their time.

The plan incorporates four runs per week including longer endurance runs, speed and race pace workouts, cross-training, and higher mileage. It includes two 20-mile long runs, speed and race pace workouts.

The speed workouts focus on improving speed, fitness and efficiency in running. These are the sessions that will improve performance. The gradual progression of endurance runs will allow you to run farther, more easily and the cross-training allows you to incorporate other activities you enjoy to compliment your program. Cross-training activities may include cycling, yoga, swimming, elliptical or any activity that is not walking or running.

The Intermediate Marathon Program is best suited for those who have been running at least 4-5 times per week for 45-90 minutes for at least one year and have completed a marathon in the past year. If you are running less, it may be better strategy to start with the Beginner Marathon Program and build up to the Intermediate Marathon Program.

Download our Intermediate training program