Run a Marathon: Advanced Marathon Training Program

From Health magazineThe Advanced Marathon Program follows a similar progression as the Beginner and Intermediate, except you begin with an 8 mile long run and peak with three 20 milers.

This program is geared towards seasoned marathoners who are looking to qualify for Boston, improve their time and boost performance. The Advanced Marathon Program includes three 20 mile long runs, race pace workouts, speed work (intervals, tempo, pickups) drills, cross-training, strength and rest days.

The speed workouts focus on improving speed, fitness and efficiency in running. These are the sessions that will improve performance. The gradual progression of endurance runs will allow you to run farther, more easily and the cross-training allows you to incorporate other activities you enjoy to compliment your program. Cross-training activities may include cycling, yoga, swimming, elliptical or any activity that is not walking or running.

The Advanced Marathon Program is best suited for those who have been running at least 5-6 times per week for 45-90 minutes for at least one year and have run a marathon. If you are running less, consider the Intermediate Marathon Program.

Download our Advanced training program