Full-Body Workout: Lateral Lunge With Biceps Curl

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week

Repetitions: 8 to 12

Instructions

Stand with feet together and hold a five- to eight-pound dumbbell in each hand; arms should be by your sides, and palms should face your body. Keeping your abs tight and chest lifted, take a large step to the side with your right foot. Lower your right leg into lunge position and curl your hands to your shoulders. Push off your right leg, lower your arms, and return to starting position; repeat with left leg to complete the rep.