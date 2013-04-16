Full-Body Workout: Lateral Lunge With Biceps Curl

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week
Repetitions: 8 to 12
Instructions
Stand with feet together and hold a five- to eight-pound dumbbell in each hand; arms should be by your sides, and palms should face your body. Keeping your abs tight and chest lifted, take a large step to the side with your right foot. Lower your right leg into lunge position and curl your hands to your shoulders. Push off your right leg, lower your arms, and return to starting position; repeat with left leg to complete the rep.
Six-month boost
As you return to starting position, keep your left leg still, cross your right leg behind your left leg into a curtsy squat, then bring your feet together; repeat on the opposite side.
Nine-month boost
After the curtsy squat, lift your right foot slightly and straighten your left leg to standing. Keeping your foot just off the ground, hold this stance for one or two seconds. Start the next rep from this position. When lunging with your left leg, raise your left foot off the floor.
Print This Exercise (pdf)
Back to "Full-Body Workout"