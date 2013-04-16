Full-Body Workout: Hip Hinge With Triceps Extension

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week
Repetitions: 8 to 12
Instructions
A. With a three- to five-pound dumbbell in your right hand, bend left leg slightly and rest right foot on the floor behind you; place left hand on left thigh for support.
B. Lean forward from your hips, lift your right leg, and extend your right arm backward. Return slowly to starting position, keeping your hips and shoulders square with the floor. Complete eight to 12 reps on the right side, then switch sides.
Six-month boost
As you lower your right leg, cross it diagonally behind your left leg and touch your right toe to the ground outside your left heel. Start your remaining right-side reps from this position; switch sides and repeat move with your left leg.
Nine-month boost
In step A, place your left hand on your hip instead of your thigh.
