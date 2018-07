Full-Body Workout: Figure Eights

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week

Repetitions: 8 to 12

Instructions

A. Lie on your back with your legs bent and feet on the floor a comfortable distance from your butt. Place a rolled-up towel between your thighs and hold a three- to five-pound dumbbell between your hands. Use your abs to lift your legs, then extend your arms toward the ceiling.

Without moving your legs, slowly make a large figure eight horizontally across your body with your arms, starting to the right from the center of the eight. Complete eight to 12 figure eights.As you start your figure eight with your arms to the right, also make a figure eight with your knees starting from the left.Start with your arms and knees about six inches farther away from each other. Be careful not to arch your back.