Full-Body Workout: Figure Eights

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week
Repetitions: 8 to 12
Instructions
A. Lie on your back with your legs bent and feet on the floor a comfortable distance from your butt. Place a rolled-up towel between your thighs and hold a three- to five-pound dumbbell between your hands. Use your abs to lift your legs, then extend your arms toward the ceiling.
B. Without moving your legs, slowly make a large figure eight horizontally across your body with your arms, starting to the right from the center of the eight. Complete eight to 12 figure eights.
Six-month boost
As you start your figure eight with your arms to the right, also make a figure eight with your knees starting from the left.
Nine-month boost
Start with your arms and knees about six inches farther away from each other. Be careful not to arch your back.
