Full-Body Workout: Prone Leg Raise With Ball

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week

Repetitions: 8 to 12

Trainer tip: If you feel unsteady, begin by working one leg at a time.

Instructions

A. Lie facedown on a stability ball with your arms bent slightly, abs tight, and legs straight.

Using your abs to stabilize you, slowly lift both legs toward the ceiling; pause for three to five breaths, then lower your legs to the floor. Do eight to 12 reps.Instead of lowering legs to the floor, stop one or two inches above it; begin from that position for the rest of the set.As you raise your legs, lift and extend your right arm off the floor; alternate with left arm for remaining reps. Print This Exercise (pdf)