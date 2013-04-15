Full-Body Workout: Prone Leg Raise With Ball

Frequency: 2 to 3 times per week
Repetitions: 8 to 12
Trainer tip: If you feel unsteady, begin by working one leg at a time.
Instructions
A. Lie facedown on a stability ball with your arms bent slightly, abs tight, and legs straight.
B. Using your abs to stabilize you, slowly lift both legs toward the ceiling; pause for three to five breaths, then lower your legs to the floor. Do eight to 12 reps.
Six-month boost
Instead of lowering legs to the floor, stop one or two inches above it; begin from that position for the rest of the set.
Nine-month boost
As you raise your legs, lift and extend your right arm off the floor; alternate with left arm for remaining reps.
