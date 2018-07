Believe it: This 20-minute full-body routine from Contributing Editor Petra Kolber—with six- and nine-month fitness boosts—is the only workout you'll ever need. Just repeat two or three times a week and combine these moves with 30 minutes of cardio, three times a week.

• Lateral Lunge With Biceps Curl

• Hip Hinge With Triceps Extension

• Figure Eights

• Lunge With Overhead Press

• Prone Leg Raise With Ball