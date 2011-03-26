Find the Best Self-Tanner for You

From Health magazine
A safe tan is a bottled tanthis much we all know. What you may not realize, however, is that reaching for the bottle can offer benefits far beyond a sunny tint. The newest self-tanners do more than just bronze. They protect, firm, and rejuvenate your skin, too.Which one is right for you? Here, our picks.
Added benefit: Sun protection
These tanners keep aging rays off your back (and front).
1. Neutrogena Color Boosting Sunblock SPF 30 ($10; drugstores) safeguards with the broad-spectrum protection of Helioplex. Plus, its waterproof.
2. The sheer Shiseido Brilliant Bronze Self-Tanning Cream SPF 17 ($24; www.sephora.com) ensures you dont get burnedby lethal rays or ugly streaks.
Added benefit: Quick-drying
These picks are made for glow and go.
1. Body Drench Whipped Chocolate Self-Tanning Mousse ($20; www.haircareusa.com) delivers a hue as rich as its namesake.
2. LOreal Paris Sublime Bronze ProPerfect Airbrush Self-Tanning Mist Dermotologist-tested, ($10; www.lorealparis.com) can get to out-of-reach areas.
3. Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel ($30; www.sephora.com) is a good choice for sensitive skin.
Added benefit: Natural ingredients
Like all self-tanners, these formulas rely on dihydroxyacetone (DHA)a natural carbohydrate derived from beets and sugarcaneto stain the skin. But added plant-based extracts keep skin feeling soft and smelling fresh.
1. Thanks to the fruit acids in Fake Bake Self-Tanning Lotion ($27; www.fakebake.com), unwanted odor is a thing of the past.
2. Oil-free and laced with organic lavender and chamomile, 302 Self-Tanner ($25; www.302skincare.com) is easy to applysimply mist for an instant sun-kissed look.
Added benefit: Customizable color
These buildable formulas gradually darken your skin with each application, giving you total control of your tan.
1. Avon Anew Rejuvenate Dial-A-Glow Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 ($32; www.avon.com) allows you to personalize your desired tan with four different levelsfrom a hint of glow to sun-drenched color.
2. Jergens Natural Glow Express Body Moisturizer ($8; drugstores) imparts flawless color after three days. Plus, you can choose your ideal shade: medium or medium-tan.
Get the best from your bottle bronzer
Apply self-tanner in circular motions, blending one section seamlessly into the next. (Rubbing up and down can cause you to miss spots, leaving skin looking blotchy.)
Be sure to use a light touch and blend well when applying self-tanner to the tops of your feet and toes, because these areas tend to absorb more color.