5 Women Share Their Fitness Motivation Tips

Christie Aschwanden and Lisa Bailey
April 09, 2012

fitnessSometimes the company of a friend can be one of the strongest motivators to exercise. Thats why were telling the stories of five women who have successfully made fitness a permanent addition to their lives, drawing upon their workouts both for inner and outer strength. If youve found your will to exercise dwindling lately, read on for inspiration.

Soccer Fosters Camaraderie
When Susan Spidle signed up for her recreational womens soccer team, she got an instant social life.

Cross Training in the Great Outdoors
Judy Waytiuk treasures the time she spends swimming laps at dusk after a day devoted to work.

Cycling: A Tool for Goal-Setting
Its easy to assume Germaine Adams is a natural cyclist. But she tells a different story.

Music Revs Up Fitness Walking
Sophia Dembling used to practically force herself to put on her walking shoes.

Spinning Teacher's Enthusiasm Is Infectious
Sarah Gilbert hadnt exercised in months when she stumbled onto Erin Carsons Spinning class.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up