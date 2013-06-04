Shed Those Winter Clothes! Your Last-Minute Total Body Makeover

Tom Rafalovich
Beth Dreher and Susan Hall
June 04, 2013

tkTom RafalovichIt's getting warmerwhich means soon, you won't be able to hide under those thick layers of winter clothes. But don't panic if you aren't ready to share your shape with the world just yet. You still have time to get your body in short-sleeve, short-skirt shape with our fat-blasting, body-shaping circuit workout. Follow our lead and you'll lose up to five inches in just four weeks. Read on for instant tricks to cut caloriesand tame your stomach pooch, too.
More than 46% of Health readers have fasted to get slim quicklyand 71% of you have considered doing it. Forget deprivation: Read on for our healthy way to shape up fast.

 4 Weeks to a Toned and Tightened Body
 5 Instant Ways to Flatten Your Belly
 Lose Up to 2 Pounds a Week, No Starving Required

