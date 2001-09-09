A Quick Calorie-Burning Workout

Get on the ball this fall with an energizing circuit that takes only 20 minutes, 2 to 3 times a week, from Health Contributing Editor Petra Kolber. Click here for the printable version of this workout.
Bicep Curl in Plank Balance A
for biceps and core
Kneel down in front of a stability ball holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your arms extended downward and palms forward, slowly roll forward onto your stomach so your hands nearly reach the floor, then lift up onto your toes to create a straight line from head to toe.
Bicep Curl in Plank Balance B
Keeping your core still, bend arms and curl hands to shoulders. Extend your arms toward the floor to complete the rep. Do 1 set of 12 reps.
Next Page: Shoulder Press And Leg Raise A [ pagebreak ]Shoulder Press And Leg Raise A
for shoulders, core, and legs
Sit on the ball with your legs parallel and your knees bent to 90 degrees. Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand and keeping your abs tight, point your elbows down and lift your hands to shoulder height, palms facing each other.
Shoulder Press And Leg Raise B
Being careful not to lean back, press your right hand overhead and straighten your left leg in front of you at the same time. Pause, then lower both to starting position. Repeat with opposite arm and leg to complete the rep. Do 1 set of 12 repetitions.
Bridge With Triceps A
for triceps, core, and hips
Sit on the ball with a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in your left hand and your arm extended toward the floor. Slowly roll down until you reach the position shown. Bend the arm and raise your hand to your left shoulder, then straighten it toward the ceiling. For support, put your right hand near your left bicep.
Bridge With Triceps B
Keeping your elbow still, slowly lower your left hand across your body until the dumbbell touches your right shoulder. Extend left arm toward the ceiling to complete the rep. Do 1 set of 12 reps with your left arm, then switch arms and repeat.
You can reach longtime Contributing Editor Petra Kolber at petrakolber.com.